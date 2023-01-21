Climate fintech firm Aspiration becomes foundational investor in nature-based restoration project developer Compassionate Carbon

Published 01:20 on January 21, 2023 / Last updated at 01:22 on January 21, 2023

California-headquartered climate fintech firm Aspiration has become a foundational investor in nature-based restoration project developer Compassionate Carbon, with the two partnering to build several “innovative” initiatives.