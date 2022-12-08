The EU needs a 2035 deadline to fully replace the bloc’s fossil-powered truck fleet to keep in line with its climate neutrality 2050 goal, some 44 companies including several multinationals argued in a letter to EU leaders on Thursday that called for the timeline to be enshrined in law as soon as possible.
Business coalition calls for 2035 zero emissions law on new EU trucks
The EU needs a 2035 deadline to fully replace the bloc's fossil-powered truck fleet to keep in line with its climate neutrality 2050 goal, some 44 companies including several multinationals argued in a letter to EU leaders on Thursday that called for the timeline to be enshrined in law as soon as possible.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.