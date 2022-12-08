Business coalition calls for 2035 zero emissions law on new EU trucks

Published 16:14 on December 8, 2022 / Last updated at 16:14 on December 8, 2022

The EU needs a 2035 deadline to fully replace the bloc's fossil-powered truck fleet to keep in line with its climate neutrality 2050 goal, some 44 companies including several multinationals argued in a letter to EU leaders on Thursday that called for the timeline to be enshrined in law as soon as possible.