EUAs continued to strengthen on Thursday morning, moving above €89 after the first above-market auction of the month amid bullish energy prices and as participants continued to eye next week’s options expiry.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs continued to strengthen on Thursday morning, moving above €89 after the first above-market auction of the month amid bullish energy prices and as participants continued to eye next week's options expiry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.