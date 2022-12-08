EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:34 on December 8, 2022

EUAs continued to strengthen on Thursday morning, moving above €89 after the first above-market auction of the month amid bullish energy prices and as participants continued to eye next week's options expiry.

