Puro.earth adds enhanced weathering to list of removals methodologies

Published 12:54 on December 8, 2022 / Last updated at 12:54 on December 8, 2022

Enhanced weathering (ERW), which can remove CO2 from the atmosphere for 10,000 years with very low risk of reversal, has been accredited as a methodology for the first time by Puro.Earth in a move that could accelerate the supply of removal credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).