ANALYSIS: Taiwan’s proposed climate bill vague on carbon price, access to voluntary market

Published 10:26 on December 5, 2022 / Last updated at 12:09 on December 5, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Taiwan's legislature is set to pass a revised climate bill by the end of this year, though lack of policy clarity surrounding carbon pricing mechanism could hamper the island's ambitions towards net zero and leaves it unclear to which degree Taiwanese companies can rely on access to the international carbon market, experts told Carbon Pulse.