CCUS in India has key net zero role but needs incentives, govt think-tank says

Published 10:43 on December 5, 2022 / Last updated at 10:43 on December 5, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC / No Comments

CCUS can play a critical role in India’s decarbonisation efforts but a viable policy framework that prioritises financial and tax incentives across the value chain needs to be put in place to bring it to scale, including via the carbon market, a government think-tank has urged.