Indonesian carbon tech firm raises $4.5 mln for expansion purposes

Published 09:42 on December 5, 2022 / Last updated at 09:42 on December 5, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

An Indonesian carbon trading and project developer has raised $4.5 million in seed funding to go towards marketing, project development, and hiring new staff, according to local media.