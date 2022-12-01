EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:17 on December 1, 2022  /  Last updated at 13:17 on December 1, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs rose for the sixth time in seven days as buying once again drove the market to a new three-month high, while energy prices gave back some early gains as several EU countries called for a more dynamic natural gas price-capping mechanism than that which was proposed by the Commission in November.

