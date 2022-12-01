EUAs rose for the sixth time in seven days as buying once again drove the market to a new three-month high, while energy prices gave back some early gains as several EU countries called for a more dynamic natural gas price-capping mechanism than that which was proposed by the Commission in November.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
