Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:17 on December 1, 2022 / Last updated at 13:17 on December 1, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs rose for the sixth time in seven days as buying once again drove the market to a new three-month high, while energy prices gave back some early gains as several EU countries called for a more dynamic natural gas price-capping mechanism than that which was proposed by the Commission in November.