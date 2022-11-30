Report urges palm oil industry to make up for nearly 1 mln hectares of forest loss

The global palm oil industry should contribute to the recovery of past harm made in oil palm-rich landscapes, regenerating nearly 1 million hectares (ha) of forest, according to a non-profit report released on Wednesday.