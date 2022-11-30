UN publishes 2018-20 data for GHG emissions savings from forestry in Indonesia

Published 09:35 on November 30, 2022

The UN released this week data on GHG emissions from forestry for Indonesia in 2018-20, reporting that the forest-rich Southeast Asian nation had been able to achieve annual average GHG emissions savings in that sector of nearly 200 million MtCO2e for the three-year period.