One of Japan’s biggest power companies is considering capturing and shipping up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually to be stored at a floating CCS hub off the coast of Australia.
Japanese power company weighs large Australian offshore CCS project
One of Japan’s biggest power companies is considering capturing and shipping up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually to be stored at a floating CCS hub off the coast of Australia.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.