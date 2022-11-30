Asia Pacific > Japanese power company weighs large Australian offshore CCS project

Japanese power company weighs large Australian offshore CCS project

Published 08:06 on November 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:06 on November 30, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Voluntary  /  No Comments

One of Japan’s biggest power companies is considering capturing and shipping up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually to be stored at a floating CCS hub off the coast of Australia.

One of Japan’s biggest power companies is considering capturing and shipping up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually to be stored at a floating CCS hub off the coast of Australia.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software