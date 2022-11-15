European carbon prices dropped for a second day in thin trading as the market eyed Wednesday’s scheduled trilogue session on the REPowerEU initiative, while energy markets gained for a second day as speculative traders covered short positions after a North Sea gas field outage.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
