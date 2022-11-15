The newly appointed Italian minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto, has declared his goal to accelerate the country’s green transition in his first appearance at a climate UN summit.
COP27: Italy wants to achieve its renewables ramp-up in half the time
The newly appointed Italian minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto, has declared his goal to accelerate the country's green transition in his first appearance at a climate UN summit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.