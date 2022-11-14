Turkey is set to announce an updated NDC this week, with the government set to pledge to the UNFCCC a higher emissions cut target and for the first time declare when its emissions will peak, sources close to the process told Carbon Pulse on Monday.
COP27: Turkey to announce a higher emissions goal and peak year in revised NDC -sources
Turkey is set to announce an updated NDC this week, with the government set to pledge to the UNFCCC a higher emissions cut target and for the first time declare when its emissions will peak, sources close to the process told Carbon Pulse on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.