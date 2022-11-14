COP27: Turkey to announce a higher emissions goal and peak year in revised NDC -sources

Published 20:43 on November 14, 2022

Turkey is set to announce an updated NDC this week, with the government set to pledge to the UNFCCC a higher emissions cut target and for the first time declare when its emissions will peak, sources close to the process told Carbon Pulse on Monday.