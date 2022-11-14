COP27: Bigger climate finance goal on horizon as $100 bln shortcuts blasted

Several high-level representatives from rich countries noted on Monday the need to mobilise much greater levels of climate finance flows to vulnerable countries, responding to developing country lambasting of the current $100 billion promise as “insufficient” and “broken.”