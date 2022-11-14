At least three of Brazil’s most forested states are preparing to bring what could be hundreds of millions of credits to the global voluntary carbon market, Carbon Pulse has confirmed.
EXCLUSIVE – COP27: Brazil’s most forested states preparing to sell hundreds of millions of carbon credits
At least three of Brazil’s most forested states are preparing to bring what could be hundreds of millions of credits to the global voluntary carbon market, Carbon Pulse has confirmed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.