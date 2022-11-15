COP27: Three-quarters of OECD on course for 2030 coal exit as corporates shift focus to financing fossil fuels in Africa

Countries that belong to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are set to close three-quarters of their coal power plants by 2030, but research shows that fossil fuel companies mostly based in such nations have begun to ramp up new investment in Africa instead.