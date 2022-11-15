Carbon Pulse hires first product director, doubles Brussels reporting team amid major growth push

Carbon Pulse has hired its first product director, as the world’s leading carbon markets news service focuses on developing its non-editorial content, while it has also doubled its Brussels-based reporting team amid a major growth push.

Jonathan Crawford joined Carbon Pulse in September as Product Director and Environmental Markets Editor – a role that also sees him lend his expert editorial ability to the company’s news file.

But Jonathan’s main priority is building out Carbon Pulse’s data offering, with the first new online features scheduled to be launched before year’s end.

As well, he is tasked with subscriber outreach and collecting user feedback, and will help oversee a revamp of Carbon Pulse’s website.

New York-based Jonathan was previously at Brookfield Renewables and Enerknol, and before that was an energy reporter with Bloomberg and SNL Financial, which was acquired by S&P Global.

Across the Atlantic, Carbon Pulse has welcomed two new European energy and climate reporters based in the Belgian capital – doubling the previous headcount.

Emanuela Barbiroglio joined in early October, coming aboard after freelance stints with Climate Home, Voxeurop, Horizon magazine, and Italian agency ANSA.

Emanuela also spent three years as a contributor to Forbes.

Joining her in is Rebecca Gualandi, who joined at the end of October.

Rebecca was previously a researcher at Delta-EE and Wood Mackenzie, and before that an energy markets reporter with ICIS in London.

Coming at a crucial time for the continent’s energy and climate policy, Carbon Pulse’s new EU reporting team showcases the company’s efforts to invest further in its reporting of important developments emerging from the halls of EU institutions and elsewhere in Europe.

With 15 full- or part-time correspondents, Carbon Pulse now boasts the largest ever team of expert journalists dedicated to covering global carbon markets and other greenhouse gas pricing initiatives.

The company is eyeing further investments and appointments as it experiences explosive growth amid unswerving praise for its news, including its unrivalled coverage of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

