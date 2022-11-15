Most global coal use covered by net zero pledges but policy action needed to guarantee transition, IEA says

Published 06:09 on November 15, 2022 / Last updated at 06:09 on November 15, 2022 / Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, US / No Comments

Almost all global coal consumption is now in countries that have committed to a net zero target, but use of the fuel has been stable at near record highs for a decade and immediate policy action is required to mobilise the financing necessary to kickstart a transition to clean energy alternatives worldwide, the International Energy Agency (IEA) urged on Tuesday.