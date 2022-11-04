VER developer EKI sees second quarter revenues slide amid bearish macroeconomic conditions

Published 17:14 on November 4, 2022 / Last updated at 17:14 on November 4, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The world’s biggest carbon offset developer EKI Energy Services saw its revenue and profit decline in the second quarter, though they still remained above year-ago levels over the first half of the financial term, according to results published Friday.