A Brussels proposal for carbon removal labelling is due out by month-end, though NGOs have already raised concerns about a leaked draft, questioning its effectiveness and whether it risks undermining EU climate ambition.
The EU carbon removals certificate is on its way, but NGOs raise greenwashing fears
A Brussels proposal for carbon removal labelling is due out by month-end, though NGOs have already raised concerns about a leaked draft, questioning its effectiveness and whether it risks undermining EU climate ambition.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.