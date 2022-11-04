South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has said that his country’s transition from coal to clean energy and wider transition will require 1.5 trillion rand, or around $83 billion, over the next five years, in an online address Friday.
South Africa calls for $83 bln and more grants over next five years to move from ‘coal to clean’
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has said that his country's transition from coal to clean energy and wider transition will require 1.5 trillion rand, or around $83 billion, over the next five years, in an online address Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.