Americas > US state laws may constrain CCS rollout across power sector, say experts

US state laws may constrain CCS rollout across power sector, say experts

Published 20:03 on October 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:03 on October 21, 2022  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Constraining US state laws could limit opportunities for natural gas power generation combined with CCS when planning for long-term decarbonisation of the power sector, a summit heard this week.

Constraining US state laws could limit opportunities for natural gas power generation combined with CCS when planning for long-term decarbonisation of the power sector, a summit heard this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software