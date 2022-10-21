Green Climate Fund approves nine new projects to bring portfolio to over $11 bln

Published 10:59 on October 21, 2022 / Last updated at 10:59 on October 21, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, South Korea / No Comments

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved nine new climate projects worth $544.1 million, and a further $1.7 billion with co-financing, it announced in Friday as it concluded its final board meeting for the year.