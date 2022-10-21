Industrial heat pumps could cut 77 mln tonnes of GHGs in US in 2030 -study

Published 21:54 on October 21, 2022 / Last updated at 21:54 on October 21, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Using electric heat pumps at manufacturing facilities could cut the US industrial sector's emissions by 5% below projected levels in 2030, according an environmental policy firm study published Friday.