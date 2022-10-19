California’s power sector GHG emissions through September nearly match year-ago levels

Published 00:57 on October 19, 2022

Carbon emissions from California's electricity sector through the first nine months of the year were almost identical to levels recorded for the same period a year ago, as natural gas-fired generation overtook renewables to become the dominant source of power on the grid, data published Tuesday from network manager California Independent System Operator (CAISO) showed.