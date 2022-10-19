The percentage of allowable offsets to be included in Colombia’s carbon tax reform remains a key point of contention among stakeholders closely following the ongoing tax reform debate process in congress.
Colombia’s carbon tax reform offset usage limit remains unresolved
The percentage of allowable offsets to be included in Colombia’s carbon tax reform remains a key point of contention among stakeholders closely following the ongoing tax reform debate process in congress.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.