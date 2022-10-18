A new survey suggests the majority of Australian businesses want the government to set more ambitions emissions reduction targets, and that getting to net zero by 2050 is not fast enough, as uncertainty dominates the domestic carbon market.
Australian businesses united in wanting stronger NDC, divided on path to achieve it
A new survey suggests the majority of Australian businesses want the government to set more ambitions emissions reduction targets, and that getting to net zero by 2050 is not fast enough, as uncertainty dominates the domestic carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.