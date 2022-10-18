Global capacity of carbon capture is set to grow six-fold over the rest of the decade to around 280 million tonnes per year, although this rate of growth is still not fast enough to meet climate goals, according to research by an energy consultancy released on Tuesday.
CCS capacity to grow six-fold by 2030 but not fast enough for net zero track, energy consultancy says
