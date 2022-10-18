CCS capacity to grow six-fold by 2030 but not fast enough for net zero track, energy consultancy says

Published 13:00 on October 18, 2022 / Last updated at 10:28 on October 18, 2022

Global capacity of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) is set to grow six-fold over the rest of the decade to around 280 million tonnes per year, although this rate of growth is still not fast enough to meet climate goals, according to research by an energy consultancy released on Tuesday.