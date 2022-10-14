Singapore and Thailand will work towards developing an agreement for bilateral cooperation on carbon credit trading under Article 6 guidelines to be finalised next year, the Singaporean ministry of trade and industry has announced.
Thailand, Singapore target bilateral carbon market agreement
