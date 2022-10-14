CARBON FORWARD 2022: “I’m not convinced” international offsets will return to EU ETS -senior lawmaker

Published 02:33 on October 14, 2022 / Last updated at 02:33 on October 14, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A senior German lawmaker said he’s “not convinced” that international offsets will ever make it back to the EU carbon market, but he highlighted a possible future role for carbon removals in the ETS.