Washington Clean Fuels Program to yield early credit surplus -report

Published 22:57 on October 12, 2022 / Last updated at 22:57 on October 12, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The Washington Clean Fuels Program (WCFP) will build up a substantial credit bank over its first two years as low-carbon fuels will easily beat the GHG reduction goals of the transportation sector system, according to a report released Wednesday.