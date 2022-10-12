Americas > California’s recent legislative, regulatory actions to impact WCI allowance price forecasts -analysts

California’s recent legislative, regulatory actions to impact WCI allowance price forecasts -analysts

Published 23:41 on October 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:25 on October 13, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Bills and regulations approved last quarter are expected to impact California’s emissions forecasts, the supply and demand for California Carbon Allowances (CCA) in the state’s cap-and-trade scheme, and allowance prices, a webinar heard Wednesday, based on four scenarios presented by an analysis firm.

