CARBON FORWARD 2022: Gabon boasts potential to scale, co-benefits in forthcoming massive REDD credit issuance

Published 19:32 on October 12, 2022 / Last updated at 19:36 on October 12, 2022

Gabon's upcoming massive issuance of carbon credits comes with extensive co-benefits and the ability to scale, the nation's environment minister Lee White said on Wednesday.