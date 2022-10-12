Gabon’s upcoming massive issuance of carbon credits comes with extensive co-benefits and the ability to scale, the nation’s environment minister Lee White said on Wednesday.
CARBON FORWARD 2022: Gabon boasts potential to scale, co-benefits in forthcoming massive REDD credit issuance
Gabon's upcoming massive issuance of carbon credits comes with extensive co-benefits and the ability to scale, the nation's environment minister Lee White said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.