Developing countries must be involved in proposed climate club -report

Published 00:01 on October 12, 2022 / Last updated at 11:52 on October 11, 2022

Developing countries should be involved in the creation of a climate club which the G7 has pledged to establish by the end of this year, according to a report published by researchers that also underlined the importance of keeping the initiative as a supportive measure for UN-level climate targets.