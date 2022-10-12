Developing countries should be involved in the creation of a climate club which the G7 has pledged to establish by the end of this year, according to a report published by researchers that also underlined the importance of keeping the initiative as a supportive measure for UN-level climate targets.
Developing countries must be involved in proposed climate club -report
Developing countries should be involved in the creation of a climate club which the G7 has pledged to establish by the end of this year, according to a report published by researchers that also underlined the importance of keeping the initiative as a supportive measure for UN-level climate targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.