Given a scathing review of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (IC-VCM) core carbon principles and assessment framework from the market’s biggest actor, the US government needs to step in with safeguards against poor quality credits, a research group argued.
Shaken VCM Integrity Council should be wake up call to US regulators -researchers
Given a scathing review of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (IC-VCM) core carbon principles and assessment framework from the market’s biggest actor, the US government needs to step in with safeguards against poor quality credits, a research group argued.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.