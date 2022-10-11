Shaken VCM Integrity Council should be wake up call to US regulators -researchers

Given a scathing review of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (IC-VCM) core carbon principles and assessment framework from the market’s biggest actor, the US government needs to step in with safeguards against poor quality credits, a research group argued.