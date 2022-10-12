Asia Pacific > Indian industrials form carbon market association to help shape emerging policy landscape

Indian industrials form carbon market association to help shape emerging policy landscape

Published 04:30 on October 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 02:29 on October 12, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A group of stakeholders have launched an Indian carbon market association to help shape the development of domestic emissions trading and contribute to boosting the nations' market capabilities.

A group of stakeholders have launched an Indian carbon market association to help shape the development of domestic emissions trading and contribute to boosting the nation’s market capabilities.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software