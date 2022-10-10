Australia’s biggest seller of carbon credits to the government has teamed up with one of the market’s biggest critics to voice “shared concerns” about the integrity of the scheme, calling for urgent reform.
GreenCollar, Macintosh team up to demand ACCU market reform
Australia’s biggest seller of carbon credits to the government has teamed up with one of the market’s biggest critics to voice “shared concerns” about the integrity of the scheme, calling for urgent reform.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.