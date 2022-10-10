EKI shares catapult on minister’s carbon credit export comments

Mumbai-listed EKI Energy Services, the world’s biggest carbon offset developer, has seen its share price rise by 30% after the government last week clarified there will be no all-out ban on exports of carbon credits from India.