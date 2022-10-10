Mumbai-listed EKI Energy Services, the world’s biggest carbon offset developer, has seen its share price rise by 30% after the government last week clarified there will be no all-out ban on exports of carbon credits from India.
EKI shares catapult on minister’s carbon credit export comments
Mumbai-listed EKI Energy Services, the world’s biggest carbon offset developer, has seen its share price rise by 30% after the government last week clarified there will be no all-out ban on exports of carbon credits from India.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.