VCM Report: Thin liquidity dogs market

Published 17:18 on October 10, 2022 / Last updated at 17:18 on October 10, 2022

Prices drifted over the week in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) that continued to be undermined by thin liquidity and negative press about a lack of integrity in the market amid the global macro-economic slowdown.