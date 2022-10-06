ANALYSIS: Disclosure on current, future use of carbon offsets to pave way to integrity pairing

Published 10:59 on October 6, 2022

Sunlight may soon shine into the opaque world of carbon credit use, with offset disclosure a key requirement under forthcoming corporate reporting rules – paving the way to credibility and integrity assessments at both the investor and policy-maker levels.