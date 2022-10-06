Nearly half of world’s coal firms still seeking to expand -database

Although last year’s UN COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow ended with an agreement to “accelerate efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal”, almost half of the companies tracked by NGOs in a global database are still heading in the opposite direction.

The in the new Global Coal Exit List (GCEL) compiled by German NGO Urgewald and its 40 partners, includes 1,000 companies and over 2,000 subsidiaries operating along the thermal coal value chain.

Among those, 46% are still developing new coal assets. This means 476 GW of new coal-fired power capacity is in the pipeline worldwide while “no transition” is “in sight”, Urgewald said in a statement to an annual update to the database.

“Pursuing new coal projects in the midst of a climate emergency is reckless, irresponsible behaviour,” said Heffa Schuecking, director of Urgewald. “Investors, banks, and insurers should ban these coal developers from their portfolios immediately.”

If realised, the projects on the list would increase the world’s current coal power capacity by 23% and thermal coal production by 37%, the statement said.

As of today, over 6,500 coal plant units worldwide with a combined capacity of 2,067 GW will need to phase out if we are to achieve the 1.5°C goal. According to the IEA’s net zero 2050 scenario, coal power plants in high-income countries must be retired by 2030 at the latest and in the rest of the world by 2040.

“The vast majority of companies on the GCEL still have no intention of retiring the coal assets, which are propelling us towards a breakdown of our climate systems. A real transition requires clear and near coal exit dates,” said Schuecking.

“Delaying has become a new form of climate denial,” she added.

Out of the 1,064 companies on the Urgewald list, 5.3% have announced a coal exit date up to now. Only 2.5% have announced timely coal exit dates.

A closer look proved that “most of them are simply planning to convert their coal plants to gas or to sell them instead of retiring them,” said Schuecking.

The report identified just five companies with coal transition plans that could be considered Paris-aligned: EDP Espana SAU (in Spain), Electricity Generation and Retail Corp (Australia), NiSource Inc (US), Origin Energy Ltd (Australia) and Platte River Power Authority (US).

CHINA

The top four coal plant developers on the list are Chinese companies (China Huaneng Group, China Energy Investment Corporation, China Datang Corporation and China Huadian Corporation). Their collective new coal-fired capacity to be developed under recent agreements totals 9.7 GW.

“The world welcomed President Xi Jinping’s 2021 announcement that China would stop building new coal power plants abroad, but China needs to adopt similar measures for its domestic energy system if it wants to become an actor for a 1.5C world,” said Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development.

INDIA

With 557 million tonnes of output, Coal India was the world’s second biggest thermal coal producer in 2021 after China Energy Investment Corporation (570 million tonnes) and the world’s largest coal mine developer.

According to the company’s own projections, it aims to raise its coal production to 1 billion tonnes annually by 2025.

SOUTH AFRICA



South Africa’s two largest coal miners, Seriti Resources (53 million tonnes of thermal coal last year) and Exxaro (40 million tonnes), have recently made announcements around wind farms and powering coal mining operations with renewables.

But these efforts were slammed as trifling by Leanne Govindsamy of South Africa’s Life After Coal Campaign.

“A shift that means more renewables, but not less coal, is not climate action,” she said “It’s greenwashing.”

EUROPE

Among the top coal miners, developers and power generators, there are major European companies such as RWE (Germany), Glencore (Switzerland) and PGE (Poland), showing few signs of slowing down, the NGO statement said.

The groups said EU countries appear to be responsible for prolonging the life of coal power plants and further importing coal, often from conflict areas. For instance, German utilities rely on coal from Colombia now that Russia is out of the picture.

As sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have sharply curtailed gas flows into the EU, multiple member states have re-activated idled coal plants and upped their search for fossil fuels from abroad. But the 27-nation bloc has collectively stuck to its 2030 emissions reduction targets – aiming to ramp up renewables capacity in the coming years.

UNITED STATES

With almost 218 GW, the US is home to the world’s third-largest coal plant fleet. Although the country would need to retire on average at least 30 GW of coal-fired capacity annually between now and 2030 in order to meet its Paris Agreement goals, the country hasn’t set a national phaseout date yet.

Instead, the report noted that many US energy companies such as AES, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, CenterPoint Energy, Duke Energy, Southern Company and First Energy “are actively trying to delay a phaseout of coal and block a speedy transition to renewable energy”.

By Emanuela Barbiroglio – emanuela@carbon-pulse.com