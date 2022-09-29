Africa > Carbon removal business set to return trillions for early investors -report

Carbon removal business set to return trillions for early investors -report

Published 00:01 on September 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:30 on September 28, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The nascent carbon removal market is set to accelerate to maturity as a record year of investment pledges this year is bolstered by several underlying market dynamics, according to a report published on Thursday.

The nascent carbon removal market is set to accelerate to maturity as a record year of investment pledges this year is bolstered by several underlying market dynamics, according to a report published on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software