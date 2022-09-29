Carbon removal business set to return trillions for early investors -report

Published 00:01 on September 29, 2022 / Last updated at 17:30 on September 28, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The nascent carbon removal market is set to accelerate to maturity as a record year of investment pledges this year is bolstered by several underlying market dynamics, according to a report published on Thursday.