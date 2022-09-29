The quick turnaround in launching Washington state’s carbon market could yield adverse consequences, a webinar heard Wednesday, as analysts presented their allowance pricing scenarios for the WCI-modelled programme and market participants voiced concern about offset procedures.
Swift launch of Washington cap-and-trade system amongst numerous challenges facing programme
The quick turnaround in launching Washington state’s carbon market could yield adverse consequences, a webinar heard Wednesday, as analysts presented their allowance pricing scenarios for the WCI-modelled programme and market participants voiced concern about offset procedures.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.