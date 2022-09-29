Air carriers’ association IATA on Wednesday scrapped its request for a less ambitious CORSIA emissions baseline, setting the stage for the ICAO Assembly to adopt the slightly more ambitious compromise proposal put forth by the UN body’s Council.
Airline lobby IATA backs off plan to weaken CORSIA emissions baseline
Air carriers’ association IATA on Wednesday scrapped its request for a less ambitious CORSIA emissions baseline, setting the stage for the ICAO Assembly to adopt the slightly more ambitious compromise proposal put forth by the UN body’s Council.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.