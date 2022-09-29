Americas > Airline lobby IATA backs off plan to weaken CORSIA emissions baseline

Airline lobby IATA backs off plan to weaken CORSIA emissions baseline

Published 15:30 on September 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 15:30 on September 29, 2022  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Air carriers’ association IATA on Wednesday scrapped its request for a less ambitious CORSIA emissions baseline, setting the stage for the ICAO Assembly to adopt the slightly more ambitious compromise proposal put forth by the UN body’s Council.

Air carriers’ association IATA on Wednesday scrapped its request for a less ambitious CORSIA emissions baseline, setting the stage for the ICAO Assembly to adopt the slightly more ambitious compromise proposal put forth by the UN body’s Council.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software