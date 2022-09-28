California offset issuance recedes as DEBs premium hits new high

Published 23:28 on September 28, 2022

California compliance offset issuances fell this week to levels more in line with subdued totals this year, according to state data published Wednesday, while the price premium for credits that provide direct environmental benefits (DEBs) the state set a new record.