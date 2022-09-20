EUA prices shook off the bearish implications of reports the EU is considering boosting near-term allowance sales to end Tuesday little changed, after a better-than-average auction result triggered some short covering, while energy markets reversed early losses as the German government advanced plans to nationalise gas supplier Uniper.
Euro Markets: EUAs little changed after firm auction triggers short-covering despite MSR sales report
EUA prices shook off the bearish implications of reports the EU is considering boosting near-term allowance sales to end Tuesday little changed after a better-than-average auction result triggered some short covering, while energy markets reversed early losses as the German government advanced plans to nationalise gas supplier Uniper.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.