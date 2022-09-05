Energy firm joins Hong Kong-China carbon market initiative

Published 10:45 on September 5, 2022 / Last updated at 10:45 on September 5, 2022 / Asia Pacific, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A Hong Kong-headquartered gas company with a major presence in Mainland China has joined an initiative that seeks to establish the financial hub as the main connection point between the Chinese and global carbon markets.