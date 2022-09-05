A Hong Kong-headquartered gas company with a major presence in Mainland China has joined an initiative that seeks to establish the financial hub as the main connection point between the Chinese and global carbon markets.
Energy firm joins Hong Kong-China carbon market initiative
A Hong Kong-headquartered gas company with a major presence in Mainland China has joined an initiative that seeks to establish the financial hub as the main connection point between the Chinese and global carbon markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.