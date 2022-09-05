Australia has awarded two permits to Santos and Chevron to explore potential CO2 storage sites off the coast of Western Australia, as the companies continue to pursue large-scale CCS opportunities.
Australia hands CO2 storage permits to Santos, Chevron
Australia has awarded two permits to Santos and Chevron to explore potential CO2 storage sites off the coast of Western Australia, as the companies continue to pursue large-scale CCS opportunities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.