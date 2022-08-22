California Assembly puts forth renewables proposal to oppose Diablo Canyon extension -media

Published 23:03 on August 22, 2022 / Last updated at 23:03 on August 22, 2022

California’s plans to shore up its power grid maybe coming to a fork in the road, with Democratic lawmakers seeking to go all in on renewables and rebuke Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear facility, a media outlet reported Monday.